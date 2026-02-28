Metro Atlanta woman accused of stealing nearly $100k from doctor’s office

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cartersville woman is accused of stealing nearly $100,000 from the Cobb County doctor’s office where she worked.

According to a warrant obtained by Channel 2 Action News, Carolyn Hooke was an employee at Franks Chiropractic Center on South Cobb Drive.

But while she worked there, the warrant says she stole and deposited at least 26 checks into her own account over the course of a year, starting in October 2024.

Those checks totaled to approximately $98,000, the warrant alleges.

She was arrested and charged with theft by taking earlier this month. She has since been released from the Cobb County Detention Center on a $55,220 bond.

