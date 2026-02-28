DeKalb woman mauled to death by dogs inside home

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County woman found dead inside her home last week died as a result of dog bites, according to the medical examiner’s office.

DeKalb County police responded around 9 a.m. on Feb. 24 to a report of a person down in the 1400 block of Anderson Valley Drive.

When officers arrived, they found multiple dogs inside the home with what appeared to be blood on them.

Officers also discovered a woman dead inside the home.

Authorities later identified the woman as Mynoviah Tinsley.

The dogs were taken into custody by DeKalb County Animal Control.

The DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office has since ruled that Tinsley’s death was the result of the dogs biting her.

Police have not released additional details about the circumstances leading up to her death. The investigation remains ongoing.

