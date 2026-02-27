‘We all fall on hard times:’ Gwinnett deputy turns traffic stop into $250 act of kindness

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A routine traffic stop in Lawrenceville turned into an act of compassion.

The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office posted a video on Thursday showing Senior Deputy R. Laramore assisting a driver during a December traffic stop.

According to the sheriff’s office, the encounter happened on December 8, 2025. Laramore, who is currently assigned to the Sex Offender Unit, had pulled over a vehicle when it stalled in the middle of an intersection, creating a potential traffic hazard.

Laramore pushed the vehicle into a nearby parking lot to clear the roadway and ensure the safety of other drivers.

Once safely out of traffic, the driver told the deputy she had run out of gas.

The GCSO said Laramore made a personal financial donation to help the driver. In the video, Laramore is seen sending the driver $250 via Cash App.

“We all fall on hard times, Laramore is heard telling the driver. ”But what I want you to do with this..OK? I want you to take care of your business, whatever you have to, put some gas in your car, take a breather. We all fall on hard times, OK?”

The sheriff’s office said the deputy’s action reflects both his personal integrity and the department’s mission to serve and protect through dedication, professionalism, active cooperation with the community, and respect for human dignity.

