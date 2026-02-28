Couple accused of stealing $130K of grave markers from Atlanta cemetery

ATLANTA — An Atlanta couple is facing charges, accused of stealing from people’s graves.

Police shared body camera video of officers at Crest Lawn Memorial Park looking at holes left behind where grave markers and other decorations had been.

They say that between Aug. 4 and Aug. 12 last year, someone took several bronze vases, bronze plaques and granite slabs. All of the missing items totaled $130,000.

Investigators later identified the suspects as Emanuel Pena, 43, and Allison Pena, 39.

While serving a search warrant, officers found 10 large grave markers, five vases and a small plaque.

Body camera video shows officers finding grave markers in a car with the names Crawford, Beavers, Payne, Perry, Gorton and more.

Police say they also found grinding wheels used to alter the metal to stop them from being identified.

Both are facing charges of theft by taking and were booked into the Fulton County Jail, but have since been released.

