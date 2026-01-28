Video: Ring of fire set as street racers take over road near Mercedes-Benz Stadium on New Year’s

ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News has obtained new video of street racers lighting fires and launching fireworks as they shut down an intersection near Mercedes-Benz Stadium on New Year’s Day.

Footage of the street racers’ fiery takeover LIVE on Channel 2 at 5:00 p.m.

City traffic cameras captured the dangerous stunts, and on Wednesday, police announced arrests but warned more could be coming.

Traffic cameras show what police call “pure chaos” -- flames in the middle of a downtown intersection, fireworks exploding, and cars spinning wildly as crowds look on.

All of it happened just before 5 a.m. on New Year’s as people were heading home from celebrations.

“It’s pure chaos and lawlessness,” said Lt. Carlos Maldonado with the Atlanta Police Department’s Auto Crimes Enforcement Unit.

APD said the takeover happened at Centennial Olympic Park and Martin Luther King Jr. drives right next to hotels, apartments, and Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

TRENDING STORIES:

Investigators estimate more than 100 people and hundreds of cars blocked the intersection.

“When you have these street takeovers, it’s hundreds of cars at an intersection blocking traffic for emergency vehicles for citizens that are just trying to get through,” Maldonado told Channel 2’s Michael Seiden.

In the video, you can see drivers doing donuts, people hanging out of windows, and spectators standing just feet away as cars whip past.

Police said one wrong move could have turned deadly.

“You can see just how close this car comes to hitting several of the spectators,” Maldonado said.

At one point, police said suspects poured gasoline onto the street and lit it on fire.

Spectators can be seen jumping over the flames

When officers moved in to break it up, police said fireworks were launched toward them, and patrol cars were blocked in by other vehicles.

Police say they used traffic cameras, search warrants, and social media evidence to arrest multiple suspects, including 19-year-old Dayton Johnson.

The teen is accused of setting the street on fire.

“We have to divert our resources to focus on this when we could easily be using that to go after gangs, guns, and drugs,” Maldonado said.

Investigators arrested and charged Johnson with damage to property in the 2nd degree and conspiracy to commit a felony.

We checked court records, but there wasn’t an attorney listed for him. We also tried to reach out to him, but we haven’t been able to speak with him.

©2026 Cox Media Group