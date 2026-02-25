9 juveniles, 8 adults charged after ‘takeover’ event at The Battery in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County Police Department is revealing new information about a recent situation that took place at The Battery.

Over the weekend, nearly 20 people were arrested after what police called a “takeover” event on Feb. 21.

Cobb County police said the event “generated a significant law enforcement response” from the department and their partner agencies.

Channel 2’s Brittany Kleinpeter spoke to parents and other community members about their safety concerns after the event.

People who live at The Battery Atlanta told Channel 2 Action News that they’d seen groups of teens running through property, fighting and at one point crossing an intersection in front of moving vehicles.

As a result, the following arrests were made by CCP:

Eight adults were arrested and charged with inciting to riot, loitering and prowling and misdemeanor obstruction.

All eight adults were booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.

Two juveniles were arrested and charged with possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and possession of THC.

The juveniles were booked into the Marietta Regional Youth Detention Center.

Seven juveniles were charged with felony theft by taking, loitering and prowling, misdemeanor obstruction and hit and run.

The seven juveniles were charged, then released to the custody of their parents or guardians.

Cobb County police said the arrests they mentioned did not include any arrests made at the event by their partner agencies.

The individuals arrested were not identified and a count of how many were arrested by CCPD’s law enforcement partners was not provided.

