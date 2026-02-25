Video of Marietta students using racial slurs viewed 17,000 times, NAACP says more education needed

MARIETTA, Ga. — A video that has been viewed on social media over 17,000 times and shared over 5,000 times shows two Marietta City School District students using racial slurs.

In the video students wearing Marietta junior varsity baseball uniforms use the “N” word two times.

The father of a Black teammate told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell he saw the video in the team’s group chat, before he shared it social media to raise awareness.

The father told Channel 2 Action News he doesn’t want to be identified because he said students are threatening his children in school.

He told Newell he moved his family to the Marietta City School District because he heard great things about the districts baseball program.

After he watched the video, he said he decided to remove his children from the school district and relocate. He told Newell the baseball coach told him racism is not tolerated, but said he hasn’t received an apology from his sons teammates who used the racial slurs.

The Marietta City School District released this statement in response to the incident:

“An investigation was conducted. Consequences were assigned in accordance with school policy.”

“We need to do a better job at educating our young people because racism is alive and well and it’s really hurtful to a lot of people for the use of that word,” Cobb County Branch NAACP President Jeriene Bonner-Willis said.

The Cobb County Branch NAACP said it is extremely disturbed about what happened and wants to ensure students were held accountable.

“Making sure we are doing our due diligence to make sure we live in an inclusive world free of harmful racial slurs, things that impact people and understanding how inappropriate that behavior is. It’s 2026, when we look at what we have fought so hard for and to see culturally that people are still comfortable using that word is unacceptable,” she said.

The father, who is in the process of removing his children from the school district, told Newell the baseball coach told him this kind of racism is not tolerated.

He said he was told he would be reimbursed for the money he contributed to the baseball program this season.

