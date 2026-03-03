‘Teen Takeover’ chaos: Police focus on finding organizers behind Beltline, Battery disruptions

ATLANTA — Atlanta police say they recovered nearly a dozen guns after responding to a teen takeover along and around the Beltline.

Body camera footage shows officers as they moved in and made arrests. Police say no one was injured.

“It’s dangerous, definitely don’t need teenagers with guns,” Ronnie Oliver, who lives on the Beltline, told Channel 2’s Michael Seiden.

“I never feel in danger on the Beltline. But that’s why I was shocked when I heard about it,” Brian Melanud said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

For many who live and work along the Beltline, the night’s “teen takeover” was hard to believe.

What started as a large gathering quickly turned into a massive police response. Newly released body camera video shows the moments Atlanta police responded after reports of shots fired.

And while no one was injured, police say that was more luck than anything else.

Officers recovered 11 guns from the crowd. The youngest person they encountered was just 13 years old.

Chief Darin Schierbaum says this is no longer just about teens gathering. It’s about who is organizing these events. And who is responsible.

“We are working right now to actively identify those who organized the events. We are going to charge them with the appropriate charges and parents who allow their children to be out unaccompanied after the curfew.”

This isn’t just happening in Atlanta. Two weeks ago, there was chaos at The Battery Atlanta in Cobb County. Last weekend, Cumberland Mall implemented a curfew.

And police say they’ve already shut down two other potential takeovers in Atlanta’s Vine City and West Highland neighborhoods.

Schierbaum describes what happened as dangerous and unacceptable.

“We’re going to continue to make sure that this illegal activity is addressed so citizens can enjoy their public spaces,” he said.

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group