14 arrested in ‘unauthorized’ Atlanta Beltline ‘teen takeover’

ATLANTA — Fourteen people were arrested as part of a “teen takeover” on the Atlanta Beltline and surrounding areas overnight, Atlanta Police announced Sunday afternoon.
Officers said they recovered 10 firearms.
Five people were arrested in connection with a shots fired call in the area of 755 North Ave North.
Officers also said they responded to a dispute at 789 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE, where additional individuals were taken into custody.
Among the charges:
- Aggravated assault
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
- Possession of a handgun by a person under the age of 18
- Theft by receiving stolen property (firearm)
- Obstruction
- Terroristic threats
- Reckless conduct
- Fleeing and attempting to elude
- Possession of marijuana (less than one ounce)
APD said officers had increased patrols ahead of time “to ensure public safety.”
One 15-year-old girl was released to her parent and charged with a curfew violation.
Authorities in the metro Atlanta area have been dealing with rumors of and actual “teen takeover” gatherings in recent weeks.
More than a dozen young people were arrested at The Battery after a large teen gathering there last month.
In response to rumors of a “teen takeover” at Cumberland Mall, the mall’s management set a curfew for teens. There was a police presence in the area of Cumberland and Town Center malls on Saturday night, and no large gathering materialized.
