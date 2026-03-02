Atlanta

14 arrested in ‘unauthorized’ Atlanta Beltline ‘teen takeover’

By WSBTV.com News Staff
ATLANTA — Fourteen people were arrested as part of a “teen takeover” on the Atlanta Beltline and surrounding areas overnight, Atlanta Police announced Sunday afternoon.

Officers said they recovered 10 firearms.

Five people were arrested in connection with a shots fired call in the area of 755 North Ave North.

Officers also said they responded to a dispute at 789 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE, where additional individuals were taken into custody.

Among the charges:

  • Aggravated assault
  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
  • Possession of a handgun by a person under the age of 18
  • Theft by receiving stolen property (firearm)
  • Obstruction
  • Terroristic threats
  • Reckless conduct
  • Fleeing and attempting to elude
  • Possession of marijuana (less than one ounce)

APD said officers had increased patrols ahead of time “to ensure public safety.”

One 15-year-old girl was released to her parent and charged with a curfew violation.

Authorities in the metro Atlanta area have been dealing with rumors of and actual “teen takeover” gatherings in recent weeks.

More than a dozen young people were arrested at The Battery after a large teen gathering there last month.

In response to rumors of a “teen takeover” at Cumberland Mall, the mall’s management set a curfew for teens. There was a police presence in the area of Cumberland and Town Center malls on Saturday night, and no large gathering materialized.

