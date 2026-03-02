14 arrested in ‘unauthorized’ Atlanta Beltline ‘teen takeover’

ATLANTA — Fourteen people were arrested as part of a “teen takeover” on the Atlanta Beltline and surrounding areas overnight, Atlanta Police announced Sunday afternoon.

Officers said they recovered 10 firearms.

Five people were arrested in connection with a shots fired call in the area of 755 North Ave North.

Officers also said they responded to a dispute at 789 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE, where additional individuals were taken into custody.

Among the charges:

Aggravated assault

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Possession of a handgun by a person under the age of 18

Theft by receiving stolen property (firearm)

Obstruction

Terroristic threats

Reckless conduct

Fleeing and attempting to elude

Possession of marijuana (less than one ounce)

APD said officers had increased patrols ahead of time “to ensure public safety.”

One 15-year-old girl was released to her parent and charged with a curfew violation.

Authorities in the metro Atlanta area have been dealing with rumors of and actual “teen takeover” gatherings in recent weeks.

More than a dozen young people were arrested at The Battery after a large teen gathering there last month.

In response to rumors of a “teen takeover” at Cumberland Mall, the mall’s management set a curfew for teens. There was a police presence in the area of Cumberland and Town Center malls on Saturday night, and no large gathering materialized.

