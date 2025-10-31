‘It’s disheartening, it makes you cry’: Seniors worry over looming loss of SNAP benefits

MARIETTA, Ga. — Seniors across metro Atlanta and Georgia are panicking over the impending suspension of their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits with the federal government shutdown. Baring a breakthrough, the benefit, which is used to buy food, will be suspended.

“It’s very upsetting, disappointing.” said Cheeka Scarbrough. “It’s disheartening. It makes you cry, it really does.”

Scarbrough, who is 76 years old, live in an extended stay motel in Smyrna because she can’t afford to pay rent. She has asthma and hypertension and must take several prescription medications. She isn’t sure how she make ends meet when her SNAP benefit, of less than $30, is suspended.

“Are you going to have trouble paying for your medications?” asked Regan.

“I am, which is depressing. There’s a lot of senior citizens out there, not sure myself that are going through tough times,” said Scarbrough.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 267,900 seniors (age 60 and older) in Georgia were receiving SNAP benefits.

Senior Service Centers in Cobb County are launching food drives to help seniors struggling to put food on the table.

“A lot more people have been calling in the last couple of days with concern, what they should do if they find themselves in that situation,” said Cobb Senior Services Director Ioana Bovo Nicolescu.

Case workers at North Fulton Senior Services in Roswell are also getting a surge of calls from seniors asking for help.

“Everyone is afraid. Everyone is worried and we are worried.. We’re hoping this shutdown will end soon because they really need these benefits,” said North Fulton Senior Services case worker Amy Miller.

