EBT, SNAP recipients visit free grocery store as potential end of benefit funding nears

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A potential federal government shutdown threatens to halt the distribution of funds to Electronic Benefits Transfer cards, leaving many in DeKalb County searching for alternative ways to secure food.

Each month, funds are deposited onto EBT cards, but with the looming shutdown, these deposits may not occur, affecting those who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

“People need their food stamps, their SNAP benefits. So it’ll put them in a bad situation. At the end of the day, what do they have if they can’t buy the food that they need?” said Shalonda Glascoe of St. Vincent de Paul.

St. Vincent de Paul operates a free grocery store in DeKalb County, offering support to those in need, including EBT and SNAP recipients.

Valentin Chagolla, the store manager, mentioned that the store currently allows people to visit once a month, "but if it gets canceled we’ll have to go up to twice a month.”

Jasmine Freeman, a parent who uses an EBT card for groceries, expressed her reliance on the card, stating, “It’s very convenient when you have it. But if they take it away, we can’t do anything but pray and ask God to keep helping us.”

As the community braces for the potential impact of SNAP benefits Nov. 1, organizations like St. Vincent de Paul play a crucial role in providing essential services to those affected.

“I’m not worried because I believe in God. I know that with God everything is possible. Any and everything, and God won’t let that happen,” Freeman added.

