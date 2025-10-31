DeKalb County looks to strengthen support for families losing SNAP, affected by government shutdown

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County is taking proactive steps to ensure housing and food security as federal funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program faces potential suspension.

The disruption of SNAP could affecting more than 54,000 households in DeKalb County, about 127,000 residents, who receive $20.8 million in SNAP benefits monthly.

DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson said she urged federal action to prevent the potential suspension of SNAP funding on Nov. 1, which supports both families and local businesses.

“Food insecurity is one of the most pressing issues facing our communities,” Cochran-Johnson said. “While we remain hopeful that Congress will act swiftly to restore program funding, we are preparing for every scenario to ensure DeKalb families have access to the resources they need. We have called on Washington to take immediate action to prevent any disruption in the delivery of critical nutrition assistance to Georgia families.”

DeKalb County said it is coordinating with local organizations — including DeKalb County Schools and the Urban League of Greater Atlanta — to maintain essential services during this period of uncertainty.

Efforts include ensuring students continue to receive nutritious meals and providing water and utility assistance to families in need:

The county is committed to supporting its residents during this uncertain time, with plans to expand partnerships and community food distributions.

“DeKalb County is committed to doing everything within our power to support families, children, seniors, and all of our residents in need,” Cochran-Johnson said.

