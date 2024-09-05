Here’s what we know about the Apalachee shooting that killed 2 teachers, 2 students

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Four people were killed and nine others were wounded on Wednesday morning when a 14-year-old allegedly began shooting inside Apalachee High School in Barrow County.
Here’s everything we know:
- Authorities received reports of an active shooter inside Apalachee High School just before 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning.
- Minutes later, school resource officers found the shooter and he surrendered.
- The GBI has identified the shooter as 14-year-old Colt Gray, a student at the school.
- Gray is being held at the Gainesville Regional Youth Detention Center and will be charged as an adult with murder, according to the GBI.
- Four people, including two teachers and two students, were killed. Nine others, eight of whom are students, were shot and wounded.
- Richard Aspinwall, 39, Christina Irimie, 53, Mason Schermerhorn, 14, and Christian Angulo, 14, were identified as those killed.
- The nine injured victims have not been identified, but all are expected to survive.
- Gray was investigated by the FBI last year for making threats against a school, but there was not probable cause to arrest him.
- He is scheduled to make a first court appearance on Friday morning.
- All Barrow County Schools will be closed for the rest of the week.
- Governor Brian Kemp has pledged all available resources to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office in response to the shooting.
- Local, state and national lawmakers, including President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, have all expressed their support for the families.
