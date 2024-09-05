Here’s what we know about the Apalachee shooting that killed 2 teachers, 2 students

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Four people were killed and nine others were wounded on Wednesday morning when a 14-year-old allegedly began shooting inside Apalachee High School in Barrow County.

Here’s everything we know:

Apalachee High School teacher says his first instinct was to find a weapon An Apalachee High School teacher said active shooting response training came into play during Wednesday’s school shooting.

