Here’s how you can donate to the families of Apalachee High School shooting victims

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — The Apalachee High School community was devastated by a school shooting that left four people dead and nine people injured on Wednesday.
Now, several fundraisers have been set up to help support victims’ families.
14-year-old Colt Gray is accused of killing four people:
- 14-year-old student Mason Schermerhorn
- 14-year-old student Christian Angulo
- 39-year-old teacher Richard Aspinwall
- 53-year-old teacher Christina Irimie
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
GoFundMe has verified fundraisers for Angulo‘s funeral service, Aspinwall’s wife and a separate general victims’ fund.
If you donate to any of these fundraisers, your donation is protected by GoFundMe.
You can find these fundraisers by clicking here.
RELATED STORIES:
- Apalachee school shooting suspect in custody at Gainesville Regional Youth Detention Center
- GEORGIA SCHOOL SHOOTING: What we know about the victims
- Colt Gray: What we know about 14-year-old Apalachee High School shooting suspect
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group