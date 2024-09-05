Apalachee school shooting suspect in custody at Gainesville Regional Youth Detention Center

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Colt Gray, the 14-year-old school shooter who is accused of killing four people and shooting nine others at Apalachee High School on Wednesday morning has been booked into Gainesville Regional Youth Detention Center.
The Department of Juvenile Justice confirmed to Channel 2 Action News Thursday morning that Gray is in custody but has not yet been booked.
Jail officials said Gray officially being processed into the jail system could take a while.
Gray is accused of killing the following four people:
- 14-year-old student Mason Schermerhorn
- 14-year-old student Christian Angulo
- Teacher Richard Aspinwall
- Teacher Christina Irmie
The Federal Bureau of Investigation said Gray had previously made threats to commit a school shooting back in May 2023, but authorities could not establish probable cause for his arrest at the time.
