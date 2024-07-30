Atlanta Falcons sell out season tickets for 2024 season

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons have sold out of season tickets ahead of the 2024 season.
Team officials said this has been the highest season-ticket renewal rate in almost 20 years. Additionally, the team said it has fully sold out season-long suites and loge boxes.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The Falcons enter this season with high expectations after signing four-time Pro-Bowler Kirk Cousins to a lucrative contract to be their starting quarterback.
The organization also inked a deal with Raheem Morris to be its next head coach, replacing Arthur Smith.
“We’ve listened to our fans, implemented their feedback and invested in creating a world-class fan experience,” Falcons president Greg Beadles said in a statement. “It has been an exciting offseason for the team under the leadership of Head Coach Raheem Morris and General Manager Terry Fontenot. It is evident there is a lot of great energy heading into the season, and our fans and players are ready to go.”
Several premier opponents, including the reigning Champion Kansas City Chiefs and the always-popular, Dallas Cowboys will play against the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this season,
Atlanta opens its season on Sept. 8 at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
TRENDING STORIES:
- MLB Trade Deadline 2024: Braves trade for Jorge Soler and Luke Jackson, send Tyler Matzek to Giants
- Atlanta Braves games resume airing on Bally Sports for Xfinity customers this week
- MRI comes back clean for Braves’ Reynaldo Lopez, pitcher not expected to go on IL
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group