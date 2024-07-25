Atlanta

NFL Training Camp: Falcons begin 2024 season with high expectations

By Leo Tochterman, WSBTV.com

Atlanta Falcons OTA Offseason Workout FLOWERY BRANCH, GEORGIA - MAY 14: Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 of the Atlanta Falcons looks on behind quarterback Kirk Cousins #18 during OTA offseason workouts at the Atlanta Falcons training facility on May 14, 2024 in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons officially kicked off Training Camp on Thursday at their practice facility in Hall County.

Led by new head coach Raheem Morris, the Falcons enter the 2024 season with high expectations.

New starting quarterback Kirk Cousins has been medically cleared to practice after he tore his Achilles last year while playing for the Minnesota Vikings.

With the signing of Cousins, the Falcons hope to stabilize the quarterback position, which has been a weakness for the team for several years.

Another thing to watch this training camp will be the performance of No. 8 overall pick Michael Penix Jr. who enters the season as Cousins’ backup.

The Falcons shocked the NFL world, picking Penix, just weeks after signing Cousins to a lucrative, multi-year contract.

Fans will have two opportunities to see the team practice in person before the season.

On Saturday, fans will get a chance to watch the team for free at Seckinger High School in Buford. This will be the first time since 2016 that the Falcons will practice at a metro high school.

Then, the team will practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Aug. 2 for just $5. Proceeds from this game will benefit medical programs and treatment services at Emory Healthcare, according to the team.

The Falcons will then begin their preseason schedule on Aug. 9 against the Miami Dolphins.

