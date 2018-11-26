0 SEC issues warning about fake tickets for Georgia-Alabama game in Atlanta

ATLANTA - The 2018 SEC Championship Game between No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta is officially sold out.

But that’s not going to stop fans of the Dawgs and the Tide from trying to see the game in person.

The Southeastern Conference is encouraging fans looking to purchase tickets to use the SEC Ticket Exchange.

The SEC said this is the best way for fans to avoid potentially counterfeit or stolen tickets. Anyone with a counterfeit or stolen ticket will not be allowed into the game.

WHAT SHOULD I LOOK FOR?

There are key distinguishing features to look for when purchasing tickets on the secondary market.

For example, valid tickets will have an authentic SEC holographic foil strip located on the back of the ticket.

Within the foil, SEC circle logos and the words "Southeastern Conference" should appear and disappear when slowly rotating the ticket back and forth.

Also, the white yard lines and the lettering on the front of the ticket are embossed and can be felt by rubbing a finger over those areas.

HOW CAN I CHECK MY TICKET?

A "Ticket Validation Window" will be open at the main box office of Mercedes-Benz Stadium beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The Ticket Validation Window is the only way to completely and accurately ensure the authenticity of a ticket that is not purchased at secticketoffice.com.

The SEC Championship kicks off at 4 p.m. and gates open at 1:30 p.m.

