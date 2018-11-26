0 FAN GUIDE: Everything you need to know about the 2018 SEC Championship Game

ATLANTA - Fans going to the 2018 SEC Championship Game on Saturday will be asked to enter with clear bags and should be prepared to arrive early.

Officials with the Southeastern Conference told fans to expect to see significant law enforcement presence in and around Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Similar security measures will also be in place at the Dr Pepper SEC FanFare event in the Georgia World Congress Center.

The SEC strongly encourages fans not to bring any type of bags to the championship weekend events, but bags must be clear or otherwise a small clutch bag to be allowed into either the championship game or SEC FanFare.

Bags will be monitored at a secondary security perimeter set up around Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Georgia World Congress Center and law enforcement presence and K-9 patrols will be prevalent throughout the area.

For the fourth year in a row, the SEC Championship events will utilize the clear bag policy, similar to that used in the NFL.

The clear bag policy will be in effect for both the SEC Championship Game in Mercedes-Benz Stadium and SEC FanFare in the Georgia World Congress Center.

Bags will be inspected before entry at both locations.

ENTERING THE STADIUM

Gates of Mercedes-Benz Stadium will open at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday to accommodate early arriving fans.

Bags must satisfy the guidelines below in order to be taken into SEC FanFare and the Mercedes-Benz Stadium:

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12"

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar)

Small clutch bags, no larger than 4.5" x 6.5", with or without a handle or strap.

An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at a gate designated for this purpose.

WHAT IS NOT ALLOWED?

Prohibited items include, but are not limited to: purses larger than a small clutch bag, coolers, briefcases, backpacks, fanny packs, cinch bags, seat cushions, luggage of any kind, computer bags and camera bags or any bag larger than the permissible size (12" x 6" x 12").

Items that are typically carried in diaper or baby bags must be carried in a clear bag that meets the standards of the bag policy.

Fans may still bring items such as binoculars and cameras, provided they are not in cases, as well as smart phones into SEC FanFare and Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

MISCELLANEOUS

Working personnel, including media, will enter Mercedes-Benz Stadium through designated gates where they will be subject to screening and bag inspections already in effect for the SEC Championship Game.

Any fan who witnesses suspicious activity at Mercedes-Benz Stadium or Georgia World Congress Center should notify uniformed security personnel, or call (470) 341-5673.

Also, in Mercedes-Benz Stadium fans may text "Respect" and a description of the suspicious activity to 69050.

The SEC is encouraging fans to arrive early and leave any unnecessary items at home or in their cars.

Fans who bring any bag into Mercedes-Benz Stadium or SEC FanFare should anticipate being delayed for search and bag exchange.

CLICK HERE for more information from the official Southeastern Conference website.

