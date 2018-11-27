  • WATCH: DawgNation's "Road To Atlanta" (Monday)

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Each day this week leading up to the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta, DawgNation will host a preview show called "Road To Atlanta."

    The show will feature in-depth analysis and video from Georgia and Alabama as they prepare for the big game.

    You can watch the show LIVE at 5 p.m. on the official DawgNation Facebook page. Note: Thursday's show starts at 7 p.m.

    WATCH Monday's episode below:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories