WATCH: DawgNation's "Road To Atlanta" (Monday)

ATLANTA - Each day this week leading up to the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta, DawgNation will host a preview show called "Road To Atlanta."
The show will feature in-depth analysis and video from Georgia and Alabama as they prepare for the big game.
You can watch the show LIVE at 5 p.m. on the official DawgNation Facebook page. Note: Thursday's show starts at 7 p.m.
WATCH Monday's episode below:
