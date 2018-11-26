ATLANTA - Two of the winningest quarterbacks in the SEC will square off Saturday when Georgia faces Alabama in the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Jake Fromm has led Georgia to a record of 11-1 this season and has won 23 of 26 games as starting quarterback the last two seasons.
Tua Tagovailoa has led Alabama to a perfect 12-0 record this season and started the second half of last season’s 26-23 overtime win over UGA in the national title game.
For the first time this season, the Georgia Bulldogs will be an underdog in the game. Alabama is currently a double-digital favorite at most Vegas sports books.
You can count on Channel 2 Action News for in-depth coverage of the Dawgs and the SEC Championship Game all week on Channel 2!
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}