ATLANTA - Georgia is expected to jump into the Top 4 when the new College Football Playoff rankings are released later tonight.
No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Notre Dame all won last week. But No. 4 Michigan was blown out by then-No. 10 Ohio State.
Experts believe Georgia will jump to No. 4 and Ohio State and Oklahoma will be Nos. 5 and 6.
After that, expect to see Michigan, UCF, Florida, Washington, LSU, Penn State, Texas and Washington State in the Top 20.
LOOKING AHEAD
Georgia and Alabama meet Saturday in the SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The winner is guaranteed a spot in the Top 4.
The loser will probably be sweating on Sunday afternoon when the final rankings are released.
Ohio State plays Northwestern in the Big 10 Championship Game and Oklahoma faces Texas in the Big 12 Championship Game. Both teams must win to have any chance at making the Top 4.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}