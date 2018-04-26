0 LIVE UPDATES: Follow along during the 2018 NFL Draft

DALLAS - For the next few days, you can forget about the boys of summer or the NBA playoffs and the race for the Stanley Cup.

Over the next three days, you need to be ready for some football!

The NFL Draft begins Thursday night and continues through Saturday with seven rounds of picks taking place.

And while all eyes are on the Cleveland Browns with picks Nos. 1 and 4, there are plenty of storylines we're following.

Here’s what you need to know about the 2018 NFL Draft:

WHEN: The NFL Draft will take place Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The first round will be held Thursday, the second and third rounds on Friday and the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh rounds on Saturday.

WHAT TIME: On Thursday, the draft begins at 8 p.m. On Friday, it starts at 7 p.m. On Saturday, the action begins at noon. All times are Eastern.

FALCONS: The Atlanta Falcons, barring a trade, will make their first selection with the 26th pick in the first round.

LOCAL CONNECTIONS: One of the top prospects in the draft is Bradley Chubb, from Powder Springs. The Georgia Bulldogs are expected to fare very well, with several players expected to go in the first round.

First round

Cleveland Browns New York Giants New York Jets (from Indianapolis Colts) Cleveland Browns (from Houston Texans) Denver Broncos Indianapolis Colts (from New York Jets) Tampa Bay Buccaneers Chicago Bears San Francisco 49ers Oakland Raiders Miami Dolphins Buffalo Bills (from Cincinnati Bengals) Washington Redskins Green Bay Packers Arizona Cardinals Baltimore Ravens Los Angeles Chargers Seattle Seahawks Dallas Cowboys Detroit Lions Cincinnati Bengals (from Buffalo Bills) Buffalo Bills (from Kansas City Chiefs) New England Patriots (from Los Angeles Rams) Carolina Panthers Tennessee Titans Atlanta Falcons New Orleans Saints Pittsburgh Steelers Jacksonville Jaguars Minnesota Vikings New England Patriots Philadelphia Eagles



Second round

Cleveland Browns New York Giants Cleveland Browns (from Houston Texans) Indianapolis Colts Indianapolis Colts (from New York Jets) Tampa Bay Buccaneers Chicago Bears Denver Broncos Oakland Raiders Miami Dolphins New England Patriots (from San Francisco 49ers) Washington Redskins Green Bay Packers Cincinnati Bengals Arizona Cardinals Los Angeles Chargers Indianapolis Colts (from New York Jets through Seattle Seahawks) Dallas Cowboys Detroit Lions Baltimore Ravens Buffalo Bills Kansas City Chiefs Carolina Panthers Buffalo Bills (from Los Angeles Rams) Tennessee Titans Atlanta Falcons San Francisco 49ers (from New Orleans Saints) Pittsburgh Steelers Jacksonville Jaguars Minnesota Vikings New England Patriots Cleveland Browns (from Philadelphia Eagles)



Third round

Buffalo Bills (from Cleveland Browns) New York Giants Indianapolis Colts Houston Texans New York Giants (from Buffalo Bills) San Francisco 49ers (from Chicago Bears) Denver Broncos New York Jets Miami Dolphins San Francisco 49ers Oakland Raiders Green Bay Packers Cincinnati Bengals Kansas City Chiefs (from Washington Redskins) Arizona Cardinals Houston Texans (from Seattle Seahawks) Dallas Cowboys Detroit Lions Baltimore Ravens Los Angeles Chargers Carolina Panthers (from Buffalo Bills) Kansas City Chiefs Los Angeles Rams Carolina Panthers Tennessee Titans Atlanta Falcons New Orleans Saints Pittsburgh Steelers Jacksonville Jaguars Minnesota Vikings New England Patriots Buffalo Bills (from Philadelphia Eagles) Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory) Houston Texans (Compensatory) Denver Broncos (Compensatory) Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory)



Fourth round

Green Bay Packers (from Cleveland Browns) Tampa Bay Buccaneers Houston Texans Indianapolis Colts Chicago Bears Denver Broncos New York Jets New York Giants Denver Broncos (from San Francisco 49ers) Oakland Raiders Los Angeles Rams (from Miami Dolphins) Cincinnati Bengals Washington Redskins Cleveland Browns (from Green Bay Packers) Chicago Bears (from Arizona Cardinals) Dallas Cowboys Detroit Lions Baltimore Ravens Los Angeles Chargers Seattle Seahawks Buffalo Bills Kansas City Chiefs Miami Dolphins (from Cleveland Browns through Carolina Panthers) Kansas City Chiefs (from Los Angeles Rams) Tennessee Titans Atlanta Falcons New Orleans Saints San Francisco 49ers (from Pittsburgh Steelers) Jacksonville Jaguars Philadelphia Eagles (from Minnesota Vikings) Miami Dolphins (from New England Patriots through Philadelphia Eagles) Philadelphia Eagles Green Bay Packers (Compensatory) Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory) Los Angeles Rams (from New York Giants–Compensatory) Los Angeles Rams (from New England Patriots–Compensatory) Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory)



Fifth round

Green Bay Packers (from Cleveland Browns) New York Giants Indianapolis Colts Seattle Seahawks (from Houston Texans) Washington Redskins (from Denver Broncos) San Francisco 49ers (from New York Jets) Tampa Bay Buccaneers Chicago Bears Seattle Seahawks (from Oakland Raiders) New Orleans Saints (from Miami Dolphins) Pittsburgh Steelers (from San Francisco 49ers) Denver Broncos (from Washington Redskins) Cleveland Browns (from Green Bay Packers) Cincinnati Bengals Arizona Cardinals Detroit Lions Baltimore Ravens Los Angeles Chargers Seattle Seahawks (from Philadelphia Eagles through Seahawks) New York Jets (from Dallas Cowboys) Cincinnati Bengals (from Buffalo Bills) Oakland Raiders (from New England Patriots from Cleveland Browns through Kansas City Chiefs) Denver Broncos (from Los Angeles Rams) Carolina Panthers Tennessee Titans Washington Redskins (from Denver Broncos through Atlanta Falcons) New Orleans Saints Pittsburgh Steelers Buffalo Bills (from Jacksonville Jaguars) Minnesota Vikings Seattle Seahawks (from New England Patriots) Philadelphia Eagles Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory) Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory) Green Bay Packers (Compensatory) Oakland Raiders (from Dallas Cowboys) (Compensatory) Green Bay Packers (Compensatory)



Sixth round

Cleveland Browns Los Angeles Rams (from New York Giants) Houston Texans Indianapolis Colts New York Jets Tampa Bay Buccaneers Chicago Bears Arizona Cardinals (from Denver Broncos) Los Angeles Rams (from Miami Dolphins) San Francisco 49ers Oakland Raiders Green Bay Packers Buffalo Bills (from Cincinnati Bengals) Cleveland Browns (from Washington Redskins) New Orleans Saints (from Arizona Cardinals) Baltimore Ravens Los Angeles Chargers Dallas Cowboys (from Oakland Raiders through Seattle Seahawks) Dallas Cowboys Los Angeles Rams (from Detroit Lions) Los Angeles Rams (from Buffalo Bills) Kansas City Chiefs Carolina Panthers New England Patriots (from Los Angeles Rams) Tennessee Titans Atlanta Falcons New Orleans Saints Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Pittsburgh Steelers) Jacksonville Jaguars Minnesota Vikings Washington Redskins (from Cleveland Browns through New England Patriots) Philadelphia Eagles Green Bay Packers (Compensatory) Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory) Miami Dolphins (from Los Angeles Rams through Kansas City Chiefs (Compensatory) New England Patriots (from Oakland Raiders) (Compensatory) Houston Texans (Compensatory) Oakland Raiders (Compensatory) Minnesota Vikings (Compensatory) Houston Texans (Compensatory) Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory) Oakland Raiders (Compensatory) Oakland Raiders (Compensatory) Minnesota Vikings (Compensatory)



Seventh round

New England Patriots (from Cleveland Browns) Pittsburgh Steelers (from New York Giants) Indianapolis Colts Houston Texans San Francisco 49ers (from Miami Dolphins through Tampa Bay Buccaneers) Chicago Bears Minnesota Vikings (from Denver Broncos) Seattle Seahawks (from New York Jets) Miami Dolphins (from San Francisco 49ers) Oakland Raiders Miami Dolphins Jacksonville Jaguars (Cincinnati Bengals) Washington Redskins Green Bay Packers Kansas City Chiefs (from Arizona Cardinals) Carolina Panthers (Los Angeles Chargers through Buffalo Bills) New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks) Dallas Cowboys Detroit Lions Baltimore Ravens Green Bay Packers (from Buffalo Bills) San Francisco 49ers (Kansas City Chiefs) Washington Redskins (from Los Angeles Rams) Carolina Panthers Kansas City Chiefs (from Tennessee Titans) Atlanta Falcons New Orleans Saints Pittsburgh Steelers Jacksonville Jaguars Seattle Seahawks (from Minnesota Vikings) Cincinnati Bengals (from New England Patriots) Philadelphia Eagles (from Seattle Seahawks through Eagles, Seahawks and New England Patriots) Los Angeles Chargers (Compensatory) Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory) Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory) Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Compensatory) Atlanta Falcons (Compensatory)

