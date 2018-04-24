0 5 things to know before Falcons pick the next ‘Mr. Irrelevant

ATLANTA -

The title of “Mr. Irrelevant” has been given to the last overall player taken in the NFL Draft since 1976.

The winner of the title is bestowed the Lowsman Trophy along with a parade and weeklong party, starting June 15, in Newport Beach, Calif.

The Atlanta Falcons will have the honor of selecting this year’s Mr. Irrelevant -- for the first time in franchise history. The 2018 NFL Draft starts Thursday with the first-round selections from Arlington, Texas.

The list of 40-plus Mr. Irrelevants is littered with names that never made an NFL roster.

There have been some memorable names, however.

The Mr. Irrelevant with the longest NFL career has been kicker Ryan Succop.

The South Carolina Gamecocks kicker was taken with the 256th overall pick in 2009 by the Kansas City Chiefs. Succop, who spent five seasons with Kansas City, tied the rookie record for the highest field-goal success rate. He has been with the Tennessee Titans since 2014.

Kentucky linebacker Marty Moore was taken by the New England Patriots with the 222nd overall pick in the 1994 NFL Draft. Moore spent eight years in the NFL, playing 112 games with the Patriots -- including the 1997 Super Bowl.

There have been at least two Mr. Irrelevants with Georgia ties.

Mike Travis, a Georgia Tech safety, was selected in the 12th round (333rd overall) by San Diego Chargers in 1986. Travis was released by the Chargers before the season. He never played in the NFL.

The previous year, the San Francisco 49ers selected Georgia defensive tackle Donald Chumley with the 336th overall pick. The 49ers released Chumley at the end of training camp, but signed him to the practice squad. He played one season in the Canadian Football League. He has been the head football coach at Savannah Christian Preparatory School since 2005.

