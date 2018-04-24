  • Here's why you should trust Thomas Dimitroff drafting for the Falcons

    By: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Has Thomas Dimitroff redeemed himself?

    Eleven drafts into his gig the Atlanta Falcons’ general manager, the son of a former coach and longtime scout, the former kid who cut grass and lined the field as a member of the Cleveland Browns’ groundscrew, has certainly come a long way.

    Before the 2018 NFL Draft, the Falcons exec sat down with Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein and AJC columnist Jeff Schultz on their “We Never Played the Game” podcast to talk about his past picks, the reality of today’s Falcons and his relationship with head coach Dan Quinn.

