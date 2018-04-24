  • 5 things to know about Bradley Chubb

    Five quick things to know about Bradley Chubb, who is expected to be an early pick in the first round of the NFL draft. Chubb is a graduate of Hillgrove High School in Powder Springs, Ga. Chubb's brother, Brandon, played football at Wake Forest and cousin Nick Chubb recently finished his career as the second-leading rusher in UGA history.

    Chubb holds the N.C. State record for sacks (25) and tackles for loss (54.5). Chubb was named the ACC defensive player of the year and was awarded the Bronko Nagurski Trophy. 

