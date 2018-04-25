ATLANTA - Michael Vick has a deep passion for the city of Atlanta. On Friday, the former Atlanta Falcons quarterback will announce the team’s second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, according to the National Football League.
Former #Falcons QB Michael Vick will announce the team's second round pick. G Ben Garland will announce the third round pick in the NFL Draft.— D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) April 25, 2018
Drafted as the No. 1 pick in the 2001 NFL Draft out of Virginia Tech, Vick played for the Falcons from 2001 to 2006, throwing for 11,505 passing yards and 71 touchdowns. He also rushed for 3,859 yards and 21 touchdowns.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Michael Vick to coach new professional football team coming to Atlanta
- 5 things to know before Falcons pick next 'Mr. Irrelevant'
- 10 years later: Matt Ryan still taking Falcons to new heights
After leaving Atlanta, Vick went on to play with the Philadelphia Eagles, the New York Jets and the Pittsburgh Steelers before retiring as a Falcon in June 2017.
For his 13-year career, Vick threw for 22,464 passing yards, 133 passing touchdowns, 6,109 rushing yards and 36 touchdowns.
The NFL also announced current Falcons guard Ben Garland will announce the Falcons' third-round pick in this year’s draft.
The first round of the 2018 NFL Draft begins at 8 p.m. Thursday. The second and third rounds will be broadcast Friday beginning at 7 p.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}