  • Michael Vick to coach new professional football team coming to Atlanta

    ATLANTA - Former Atlanta Falcons superstar Michael Vick is returning to professional football.

    But he’s not going to be a part of the Falcons.

    Vick is going to be the offensive coordinator for a new team in The Alliance of American Football.

    "I'm just looking forward to being the best offensive coordinator I can be," Vick told Channel 2's Anthony Amey.

    The team will be coached by Brad Childress and will play its games at the old Turner Field.

    The league is set to begin in February.

    The only other team announced so far is Orlando. That team will be coached by Steve Spurrier.

