ATLANTA - Former Atlanta Falcons superstar Michael Vick is returning to professional football.
But he’s not going to be a part of the Falcons.
Vick is going to be the offensive coordinator for a new team in The Alliance of American Football.
"I'm just looking forward to being the best offensive coordinator I can be," Vick told Channel 2's Anthony Amey.
The team will be coached by Brad Childress and will play its games at the old Turner Field.
Michael Vick will be the offensive coordinator for the new @TheAAF team in Atlanta, which will begin play next February. Former #Vikings head coach Brad Childress will be the head coach. pic.twitter.com/4JLRtpcZLc— Anthony Amey (@AnthonyAmeyWSB) April 25, 2018
The league is set to begin in February.
The only other team announced so far is Orlando. That team will be coached by Steve Spurrier.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}