  Roquan Smith could make Georgia history as a Top 10 pick

    ATLANTA - Georgia linebacker Roquan Smith is projected to be taken early in the first round of tonight’s NFL Draft. 

    If chosen in the Top 10, Smith would become the fifth defensive player from Georgia to be selected within the first 10 picks since 1967.

    The Georgia defensive players selected in the Top 10: 

    2016: Leonard Floyd, linebacker, 9th overall by Chicago 

    2003: Johnathan Sullivan, defensive tackle, 6th overall by New Orleans 

    2001: Richard Seymour, defensive tackle, 6th overall by New England 

    1999: Champ Bailey, cornerback, 7th overall by Washington

