  • THE NFL DRAFT IS HERE: Falcons set for 2018 NFL Draft

    By: Wilton Jackson

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Atlanta Falcons fans will begin the process of seeing the newest additions to the team as Round 1 of the 2018 NFL Draft begins Thursday night from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. 

    Here are some things to know about the Falcons in this year’s NFL draft.

    The Falcons will have a total of seven picks in this year’s draft. 

    Falcons Draft Picks

    Round 1 – 26th pick 
    Round 2 – 58th pick
    Round 3 – 90th pick
    Round 4 – 126th pick 
    Round 6 – 200th pick
    Round 7 – 244th pick
    Round 7 – 256th pick (“Mr. Irrelevant” compensatory pick)

    Some NFL mock drafts have the Falcons taking Florida defensive tackle Taven Bryan as their first round pick. All of this will be revealed in the first round. The Falcons were given the final pick of the draft because they lost five players in free agency in 2017. 

    The first round of the draft begins at 8 p.m. Rounds two and three will take place on Friday starting at 7 p.m. and rounds four through seven will be on Saturday starting at noon.

