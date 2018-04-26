Atlanta Hawks, coach Mike Budenholzer 'part ways'

ATLANTA - The Mike Budenholzer era in Atlanta has come to an end.
Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein has confirmed that the Hawks and Budenholzer have agreed to part ways.
Multiple NBA league sources confirm initial report by @wojespn -— Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) April 26, 2018
Hawks and head coach Mike Budenholzer have parted ways pic.twitter.com/0QglfWlHgP
Budenholzer has coached the Hawks since the 2013-14 season.
