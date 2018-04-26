DALLAS, Tx. - Josh Allen, a potential No. 1 pick in tonight’s NFL Draft, spent the night before the draft removing offensive tweets from social media.
The former Wyoming quarterback told ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith that he was “young and dumb,” while apologizing.
The tweets, which no longer exist on Allen’s account, contained racial slurs and other offensive language, according to Yahoo! Sports.
According to ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr., Allen is ranked as the top quarterback in this year’s draft.
He’s projected by many as the top pick by the Cleveland Browns.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, a team with a top-five pick said they knew nothing about the tweets.
The Atlanta Falcons hold the 26th pick in the first round.
