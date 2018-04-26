0 Bulldogs ready to dominate NFL Draft weekend

The University of Georgia could set a new standard for most players taken in a single NFL draft since the Bulldogs have a chance to see as many as 10 players selected by an NFL team.

Leading the way will be linebacker Roquan Smith. Last season’s Butkus Award winner has continually been in the top 10 of multiple mock drafts that have been published over the last month.

Thanks to the versatility they offer, running back Sony Michel and offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn could also hear their names called in Thursday night’s first round.

The draft concludes on Saturday with rounds 4 through 7 on Channel 2 and multiple Bulldogs are expected to be selected as Georgia adds to its rich heritage of helping their football players reach the next level.

Currently, there are more than 40 Bulldogs on NFL rosters. Over the last 13 years, 35 Bulldogs have helped their NFL teams reach the Super Bowl. One of those—Hines Ward—earned Super Bowl MVP honors when he helped the Steelers win Super Bowl 40.



