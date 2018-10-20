0 Pres. Trump: Kemp would be ‘great governor,' calls Abrams ‘totally unqualified'

ATLANTA - With just weeks until Election Day, President Donald Trump is reminding voters of his endorsement of Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidate Secretary of State Brian Kemp.

Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams are locked in a tight race for Georgia governor.

Trump tweeted Saturday that Kemp has his “strong endorsement.”

The president said:

“Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp will be a great governor. He has been successful at whatever he has done and has prepared for this very difficult and complex job for many years. He has my Strong Endorsement. His opponent is totally unqualified. Would destroy a great state!”

Get out and Early Vote for Brian Kemp. He will be a GREAT GOVERNOR for the State of Georgia! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2018

Trump first endorsed Kemp on July 20, ahead of his GOP runoff with Cagle Cagle.

Brian Kemp is running for Governor of the great state of Georgia. The Primary is on Tuesday. Brian is tough on crime, strong on the border and illegal immigration. He loves our Military and our Vets and protects our Second Amendment. I give him my full and total endorsement. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 18, 2018

Channel 2 Action News reported just last week about the latest polls showing Kemp and Abrams nearly tied.

As of October 11, the two candidates remained locked in a tight race for governor, according to an Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Channel 2 Action News poll that showed an increasingly dwindling number of undecided voters.

The poll showed Kemp ahead of Abrams 47.7 percent to 46.3 percent, a statistically insignificant difference within the poll’s 2.8 percentage point margin of error.

Libertarian Ted Metz had 2.3 percent of support, and a slim 4 percent of voters are undecided.

The Sept. 6 Channel 2/AJC poll showed the candidates deadlocked at 45 percent with 7 percent undecided.

