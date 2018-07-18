President Donald Trump has endorsed a candidate for Georgia governor.
The president tweeted that he is giving Brian Kemp his "full and total endorsement."
Brian Kemp is running for Governor of the great state of Georgia. The Primary is on Tuesday. Brian is tough on crime, strong on the border and illegal immigration. He loves our Military and our Vets and protects our Second Amendment. I give him my full and total endorsement.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 18, 2018
Kemp will face Casey Cagle in the GOP runoff election on Tuesday.
Earlier this week, Governor Nathan Deal endorsed Cagle for governor.
