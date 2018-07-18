  • President Trump endorses candidate for Georgia governor ahead of GOP runoff

    President Donald Trump has endorsed a candidate for Georgia governor.

    The president tweeted that he is giving Brian Kemp his "full and total endorsement."

    Kemp will face Casey Cagle in the GOP runoff election on Tuesday.

    Earlier this week, Governor Nathan Deal endorsed Cagle for governor.

