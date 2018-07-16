ATLANTA - Georgia Governor Nathan Deal officially endorsed Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle for governor.
Deal made the announcement in a news conference Monday morning.
#breaking Gov. Deal officially endorses Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle for governor. pic.twitter.com/RywoFhTMPN— Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) July 16, 2018
Cagle is one of two remaining Republicans in the race for Georgia governor.
Cagle and Secretary of State Brian Kemp took place in a runoff debate on Channel 2 Action News Sunday.
Five republicans were on the ballot for the May 22 primary.
