  • Gov. Deal officially endorses Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle for governor

    By: Richard Elliot

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Georgia Governor Nathan Deal officially endorsed Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle for governor. 

    Deal made the announcement in a news conference Monday morning. 

    Cagle is one of two remaining Republicans in the race for Georgia governor.

    He and Brian Kemp

    Cagle and Secretary of State Brian Kemp took place in a runoff debate on Channel 2 Action News Sunday.

    Five republicans were on the ballot for the May 22 primary.

     

        

