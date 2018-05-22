0 Minute-By-Minute: Metro Atlanta votes in Georgia primary

ATLANTA - The polls have closed, and Georgia has taken its first steps in voting for a new governor for the first time in eight years.

The Georgia Primary is one of the biggest nights of the election season and will set the stage for the potential runoffs and general election in November.

MINUTE-BY-MINUTE:

7:54 p.m.: Channel 2's Sophia Choi says Hunter Hill is expected at his headquarters shortly:

7:38 p.m.: First results coming in for GOP side of governor's race:

7:27 p.m.: Very early results are starting to come in.

🗳️ The first numbers are in.



7 p.m.: Polls close across Georgia

