Former rival endorses Brian Kemp for governor

ATLANTA - Georgia Secretary of State and GOP gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp picked up an endorsement from a former GOP candidate as the runoff election is exactly one week away.
Former state Sen. Hunter Hill, who finished third in the GOP primary election for governor, stood beside Kemp at his Buckhead campaign office and gave him his endorsement.
“If you are looking for a candidate in this race for governor who doesn’t just talk about values, but lives by them, I hope you will join me in voting for Brian Kemp on July 24th,” Hill told a large crowd inside the campaign office. “In Brian Kemp, we have a candidate who believes in and understands the free market, who knows that government doesn’t create jobs, hardworking Georgians do.”
The endorsement comes one day after Gov. Nathan Deal decided to wade into the race and endorsed Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle as his choice for governor.
The runoff election is next Tuesday, and the winner will move on to face Democrat Stacey Abrams in the general election in November.
