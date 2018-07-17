  • Police investigating shooting that ended at gas station

    By: Nicole Carr

    Updated:

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a shooting that ended at a gas station in DeKalb County.

    We're talking to police as they investigate what happened, for updates on Channel 2 Action News at Noon. 

    Police tell Channel 2’s Nicole Carr that one person was shot in an incident that started in Gwinnett County early Tuesday morning.

    Carr arrived at the BP gas station on Lilburn-Stone Mountain Road in Stone Mountain just before 6 a.m.,  and saw several police officers putting up crime tape at the location. 

    TRENDING STORIES:

    Carr then saw police put a man in the back of a Gwinnett County patrol car just after 6 a.m.

    The person who was shot has not been identified.

    Police allowed one couple to pass the crime tape during their investigation, who may own or manage the gas station.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories