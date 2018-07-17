Police investigating shooting that ended at gas station

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a shooting that ended at a gas station in DeKalb County.
We're talking to police as they investigate what happened, for updates on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
Police tell Channel 2’s Nicole Carr that one person was shot in an incident that started in Gwinnett County early Tuesday morning.
Carr arrived at the BP gas station on Lilburn-Stone Mountain Road in Stone Mountain just before 6 a.m., and saw several police officers putting up crime tape at the location.
#Breaking: One person shot in incident that began in Gwinnett, ended at this DeKalb gas station off Lilburn-Stone Road. Live from the scene at 6 on @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/G3xCaYbYtk— Nicole Carr (@NicoleCarrWSB) July 17, 2018
Carr then saw police put a man in the back of a Gwinnett County patrol car just after 6 a.m.
More #Breaking: We just saw a man taken into custody at shooting scene @wsbtv next pic.twitter.com/N6VSpWJ5P6— Nicole Carr (@NicoleCarrWSB) July 17, 2018
One person shot in incident that began in Gwinnett, and ended in Dekalb. One person taking into custody. Watch @NicoleCarrWSB and @wsbtv for updates. pic.twitter.com/Tr3HMXfSc1— David LaVecchia (@WSBCameramanATL) July 17, 2018
The person who was shot has not been identified.
Police allowed one couple to pass the crime tape during their investigation, who may own or manage the gas station.
More: Gwinnett CSI has just arrived.— Nicole Carr (@NicoleCarrWSB) July 17, 2018
What we know:
-One person shot.
-One man in custody.
-Another distraught man on scene.
-Incident started in Gwinnett, ended off Hugh Howell/ Lilburn-Stone Mountain Rd.
Stay with @wsbtv for developments. pic.twitter.com/2BgqooGOcK
