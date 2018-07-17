Woman on edge after surveillance video catches man repeatedly lurking around her home

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A woman told Channel 2 Action News she's on edge after surveillance video caught a suspicious man repeatedly lurking around her home at Ashford Spring Lake Apartments on Bakers Ferry Road.
At one point, the man was even seen on video exposing himself.
"It's scary to think that somebody is actually possibly watching your every move, going in and out of your place," Dominique Dixon said.
Dixon and her roommate said they have no clue who the man is.
The steps she's taking to make sure it never happens again, on Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}