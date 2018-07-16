0 2 women arrested in beating, stabbing of Applebee's waitress

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Two women have been arrested in connection with the recent beating and stabbing of an Applebee’s waitress at a Henry County restaurant.

Lasondra Boyd, 38, and Keterah Boyd, 30, were arrested in Wilkinson County near Macon Friday after McDonough police identified the women in a lookout. They were booked into the Henry County Jail Friday night.

“Deputies received a tip of their whereabouts, and they were apprehended at a party down there,” McDonough police Maj. Kyle Helgerson told AJC.com.

Two of their female relatives, Lakisha and Demetrius Boyd, are still at large. All four women — three sisters and a cousin — were wanted on charges of aggravated assault and robbery in the July 10 attack on a waitress at the Industrial Boulevard location in McDonough.

The waitress was beaten and stabbed with a steak knife after she accidentally brushed against one woman’s leg, according to police.

The woman was sitting with her leg out in the aisle, Helgerson said. The server, who is in her 20s, apologized after the first accidental contact and left to get the table’s food and drinks when the women reportedly complained about slow service.

The second time she brushed against the woman while serving the food, it “infuriated the suspect,” Helgerson said.

“All four of them got out of the table and began to assault the waitress,” he said, one of them grabbing a steak knife.

Fellow diners stepped in to stop the attack, and the women were seen running from the restaurant.

The waitress required 15 stitches after she was stabbed in her forearm. She was treated at Piedmont Henry Hospital and returned to work the next day, according to a statement from Applebee’s.

The women allegedly took her tip money before they skipped out on a $62.57 bill.

The Boyds were identified after McDonough police posted surveillance images from the restaurant’s parking lot to Facebook. The initial post was shared 3,500 times.

A Henry County judge denied bond for both Lasondra and Keterah Boyd on the felony charges. They also face misdemeanor charges of battery, criminal damage to property and theft of service.

Police are still asking for the public’s help to locate Lakisha and Demetrius Boyd. Anyone with information should call 911 or the McDonough Police Department 770-957-1218.

