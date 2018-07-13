Surveillance video shows Applebee's customers allegedly stab, attack waitress

MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Video shows a violent attack inside a local Applebee’s restaurant. Now, police are searching for four women who stabbed a waitress.
The victim in this case says she's doing OK, but is still a little shaken up and hopes to return to college after a break.
Surveillance video captures the moments four Applebee’s customers team up to attack a waitress inside the restaurant.
Police say the one of the women actually used a steak knife to stab the 22-year-old in the arm before they stole her tip money.
Other customers helped break up the attack and then police say the four suspects casually walked outside and left in a white SUV.
