Police make arrest in shooting, robbery outside Brookhaven country club

    BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - Atlanta police say they have made an arrest in the shooting and robbery outside a country club in Brookhaven on Saturday. 

    Police have charged Jayden Myrick, 17, with three counts of aggravated assault, one count of aggravated battery and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. 

    Myrick is currently in custody. 

    Atlanta police are expected to the release more information later this afternoon at a news conference.

    The shooting happened on July 9 when, police said, Christian Broder, his brother and two other guests were waiting for an Uber at the corner of West Brookhaven Drive and Capital City Lane. The group was attending a wedding reception at Capital City Club. 

    While they were waiting, Broder's brother, Nicholas, said a car pulled up and a young man got out of a car and robbed them. The man then shot Christian Broder in the stomach.

