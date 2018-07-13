Police make arrest in shooting, robbery outside Brookhaven country club

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - Atlanta police say they have made an arrest in the shooting and robbery outside a country club in Brookhaven on Saturday.
Police have charged Jayden Myrick, 17, with three counts of aggravated assault, one count of aggravated battery and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Myrick is currently in custody.
Atlanta police are expected to the release more information later this afternoon at a news conference.
The shooting happened on July 9 when, police said, Christian Broder, his brother and two other guests were waiting for an Uber at the corner of West Brookhaven Drive and Capital City Lane. The group was attending a wedding reception at Capital City Club.
While they were waiting, Broder's brother, Nicholas, said a car pulled up and a young man got out of a car and robbed them. The man then shot Christian Broder in the stomach.
