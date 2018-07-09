ATLANTA - A 34-year-old father is in critical condition after he was shot outside a wedding reception Saturday night.
Christian Broder, his brother and their friends were waiting on an Uber outside Capitol City Club in Brookhaven when a car pulled up.
Broder’s brother, Nicholas, told Channel 2’s Tom Jones they thought it was their Uber, but suddenly a man with a gun got out of the passenger side of the car.
TRENDING STORIES:
The gunman took their wallets and cellphones before shooting Christian Broder in the stomach.
Christian Broder, who is married with a 9-month-old child, is in critical condition, but stable.
Nicholas Broder walks us through what happened and how his brother is doing, plus the clues police are using to search for the gunman, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}