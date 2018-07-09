Police release new video in murder of Sandy Springs woman

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators are hoping new video can shed new light in the murder of a 71-year-old woman.
Sandy Springs police released video showing a man walking outside Kay Thomasson’s home on June 27.
We're working to learn how police believe the man is connected to the crime, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon
Thomasson was stabbed in the neck inside her home, officials said.
Her car was stolen but later recovered.
Sandy Springs Police increased the reward to $100,000 through Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.
.@SandySprings_PD release video they believe could help them find Kay Thomasson’s killer. $100k reward now offered for info leading to arrest and conviction. pic.twitter.com/vOXZ1rWXym— Mike Petchenik (@MPetchenikWSB) July 9, 2018
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}