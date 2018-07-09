  • Police release new video in murder of Sandy Springs woman

    By: Mike Petchenik

    NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators are hoping new video can shed new light in the murder of a 71-year-old woman.

    Sandy Springs police released video showing a man walking outside Kay Thomasson’s home on June 27.

    Thomasson was stabbed in the neck inside her home, officials said.

    Her car was stolen but later recovered.

    Sandy Springs Police increased the reward to $100,000 through Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect. 

