Sandy Springs police hope stolen car will help them identify grandmother's killer

    By: Matt Johnson

    FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A new clue in the murder of a Sandy Springs grandmother.

    Channel 2's Matt Johnson has learned her car ended up five miles away from her home.

    No one is saying how they believe that stolen KIA ended up there but police are hoping it will help them identify her killer. 

    Sandy Springs police say someone killed Kay Thomasson, 71, last Wednesday in her home about four and a half miles away from where the car was found in Chamblee.

    The case has been a priority for investigators. 

    "We are very concerned with this. We are working around the clock."

