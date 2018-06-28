0 71-year-old woman found murdered inside her Sandy Springs home

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - Police are investigating after a 71-year-old woman was found dead in her home in Sandy Springs.

Kay Thomasson’s body was found inside the home on Old Woodbine Road by a family member around 7 p.m. Wednesday. Police say Thomasson missed an appointment, which concerned her family, who went to check on her.

Police believe the person who killed her may have left in her car.

They are searching for a black 2012 Kia Sorrento with Georgia tag PWU1162.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the killer.

Police said they could not comment on manner of death or whether there was forced entry into the home, but did say they are very concerned by this case.

Neighbor tells me murder victim lived by herself and had been in the home 30 years. #SandySprings offering $10k reward for arrest. pic.twitter.com/j7PvVqLkD0 — Mike Petchenik (@MPetchenikWSB) June 28, 2018

