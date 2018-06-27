  • Police find missing GA toddler after mother hospitalized

    Updated:

    PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. - Police have found a missing Savannah-area toddler who disappeared after her mother was hospitalized. 

    Investigators told WJCL-TV, that Kamiyah Vicks, 2, disappeared Tuesday night in her neighborhood in Port Wentworth. 

    Kamiyah's mother is currently hospitalized, but WJCL-TV said the reason is not known at this point. 

    TRENDING STORIES:

    Police, fire and Chatham County Emergency Management officials searched the child’s neighborhood along Laurel Lane in Port Wentworth. 

    Tuesday afternoon, Port Wentworth police said Kamiyah was found in a wooded area with minor injuries.

    She was taken to a nearby hospital to be checked out.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories