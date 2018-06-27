Police find missing GA toddler after mother hospitalized

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. - Police have found a missing Savannah-area toddler who disappeared after her mother was hospitalized.
Investigators told WJCL-TV, that Kamiyah Vicks, 2, disappeared Tuesday night in her neighborhood in Port Wentworth.
Kamiyah's mother is currently hospitalized, but WJCL-TV said the reason is not known at this point.
Police, fire and Chatham County Emergency Management officials searched the child’s neighborhood along Laurel Lane in Port Wentworth.
Tuesday afternoon, Port Wentworth police said Kamiyah was found in a wooded area with minor injuries.
She was taken to a nearby hospital to be checked out.
