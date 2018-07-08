  • Man shot while waiting for an Uber after a wedding, police say

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Atlanta police are looking for the gunman who shot a man waiting for an Uber.

    Saturday night's shooting happened outside the Capitol City Country Club in Brookhaven.

    Police say the victim was waiting for an Uber after a wedding, when a young man got out of a car and tried to rob them.

    After giving him what he wanted, they say the gunman shot a man.

