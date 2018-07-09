  • Tractor-trailer bursts into flames after crash on I-75, damages sound barrier

    Updated:

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A tractor-trailer crashed and caused a fire that damaged the sound barrier along Interstate 75 in Cobb County.

    Triple Team Traffic reported the crash in the northbound lanes near Wade Green Road in Acworth on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

    NewsChopper2 over the scene showed the tractor-trailer on its side, with the road and sound barrier heavily damaged. 

    The northbound lanes have been blocked due to the crash.

    Drivers can use Highway 74 and I-575 N to Highway 92 as alternatives. 

