Tractor-trailer bursts into flames after crash on I-75, damages sound barrier

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A tractor-trailer crashed and caused a fire that damaged the sound barrier along Interstate 75 in Cobb County.
Triple Team Traffic reported the crash in the northbound lanes near Wade Green Road in Acworth on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
[DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV's news app for breaking news alerts]
NewsChopper2 over the scene showed the tractor-trailer on its side, with the road and sound barrier heavily damaged.
We'll have LIVE coverage of the clean-up process on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
The northbound lanes have been blocked due to the crash.
Drivers can use Highway 74 and I-575 N to Highway 92 as alternatives.
Terrible crash and fire I-75/nb shut down north of Wade Green Rd. (exit 273). That's a smoldering tractor trailer over the sound barrier wall. Traffic diverted off at Wade Green Rd. Take 92 back to I-75. #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/jlpnTAW6A0— Ashley Frasca (@AshleyFrascaWSB) July 9, 2018
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}